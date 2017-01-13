Dueling Fort Worth bar owners have ultimate football rivalry News Dueling Fort Worth bar owners have ultimate football rivalry Over the years, a pair of Fort Worth bar owners who support opposing football teams have made several bets, each one bigger than the last.

Come Sunday, the loser will have to dye their hair the winning team’s colors.

Cowboys fever has swept North Texas. But every now and then, you'll find ‘a cheesehead.’

Robbie Turman owns Oscar's Pub on Camp Bowie in Fort Worth. He's been a Green Bay Packers fan since he was about 8 years old.

“My dad brought home a Packers jersey and a Cowboys jersey,” he recalled. “And my older brother got the Cowboys jersey and I got the Packers jersey. So that was that.”

Being a Packers fan in Cowboys Country is hard enough, but he struck up a bet with another bar owner down the street several years ago.

Sarah ten Brink of Sarah's place is a diehard Cowboys fan. Their bets started with a simple dinner and a beer. They're not that simple anymore.

“Last year, she got me pretty good,” Turman said. “I had 100-150 Dallas Cowboys balloons delivered to my bar.”

“He sent me a wreath from Aaron Rodgers,” ten Brink recalled.

“I put yard signs out all over Fort Worth with her in Green Bay Packers stuff,” Turman recalled.

But this year for the biggest game of their seasons so far, the loser has to dye their hair the winning team's colors.

It's all in good fun though until Game Day.

Out of all the bets the Turman and ten Brink have made, the Packers fan has won every single one. But Cowboys fans are hoping their team turns that around on Sunday.