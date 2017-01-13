Activists call for boycott of Fort Worth Stock Show

- A group of activists angry over the punishment of the Fort Worth officer in the viral arrest video are calling for a boycott against the Fort Worth Stock Show to hurt the city.

On Friday, supporters and attorneys for the Jacqueline Craig and her family asked the public to push back with their pocketbooks. They said Thursday night’s contentious community meeting with Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price and Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald was a sham.

“We’ve learned that when we go to these PR stunts, they're not listening. They've already made their decision,” said community activist Corey Hughes. “We’re asking every citizen in the city of Fort Worth that believes in justice and that believes in equality — black white, Latino, whatever you are — to boycott this event.

The event is the hugely popular Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo at the Will Rogers Memorial Center.

“I think it’s a bunch of bologna,” said resident Cliff Ables. “I think they need to leave it what it is. There’s a lot of people making money.”

And that, activists say, is the point. They believe if the boycott is successful, it would truly get the mayor's attention.

“She needs to wait and see what's about to happen to the city of Fort Worth,” said Reverend Kyev Tatum.

The group said until Officer William Martin is fired and arrested, they continue calling for boycotts of all Fort Worth businesses.

Despite the backlash, Mayor Price says she stands by the chief's disciplinary decision — ten days suspension for Officer Martin.

“We didn’t approve of this officers behavior. We've told him that repeatedly,” the mayor said. “But that doesn't mean we can step out and fire him. He’s still a very valued officer to Fort Worth.”

Craig's attorney says several people plan on boycotting the Cowboys of Color Rodeo being held on Monday.

An event is being held on Saturday called ‘100 Mothers Standing with Jacqueline Craig’ being held at the First Greater New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Fort Worth from 6 to 8 p.m.