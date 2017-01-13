Students by Coppell HS teacher Cowboys tickets

- A group of Coppell High school students pooled their resources together to surprise their favorite Dallas Cowboys fan with tickets.

When the math added up to two tickets to Sunday's game between the cowboys and packers, that's the calculated surprise Kirk Richardson received from his calculus students.

For some perspective, Richardson's dog is named Romo. A quick glance around his classroom spells out how much he loves the Cowboys. Richardson's students, no doubt, love him.

Akhilesh Pillai became the ‘ticket master’ and was behind the idea to get the tickets for Richardson. He said before he knew it, there were contributions from 65 students.

“He’s a great teacher. And he’s an even better person, too,” Pillai said. “They come in, and you can talk to him about anything school related and non-school related. He just talks to you. He’s there before school. He’s there after school to talk to you.”

On Sunday, Richardson will take his wife to AT&T stadium. His students even included money for an Uber ride and a bite to eat.

No doubt, the calculus students picked the perfect formula.

“It’s one of those moments in teaching that you’re just, ‘This is it. This is why.’ I care and love for each one of my students,” Richardson said. “And for them to do something like that, it just really made me feel warm on the inside.”

Richardson has only attended one Cowboys game in his lifetime. That was four years ago at a playoff matchup against the Eagles that the Cowboys lost. But this time around, he says he’s confident that he’ll be in for a treat.

