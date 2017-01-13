Mesquite PD adds cowboy hats to officer uniforms

The Mesquite Police Department is going cowboy, y’all!

In recognition of National Hat Day on Sunday, the police department recently announced the majority of their police officers have begun wearing cowboy hats as a part of their uniform.

"This cowboy hat is an alternate to the standard-issued hat all police officers receive as a part of their uniform,” explained Chief Charles Cato. “We have 180 of 220 uniformed police officers who have chosen to wear the new cowboy hat in the field as additional protection from various weather elements.”

The black straw hat was selected by police officers over other hat options, including a drill sergeant-style hat. They cost $46 apiece but were part of the department's budget this year.

Wearing the cowboy hats are not mandatory for the officers.