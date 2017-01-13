Fort Worth student invited to President-elect Trump's inauguration

A Fort Worth high school student is among the brightest and best young scholars invited to participate in the Presidential Inauguration Leadership Summit and attend Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Austin McBee from Arlington Heights High School is one of 2,500 students who will gather in the nation’s capital next week. The students will generate possible solutions to real world challenges.

The 17-year-old was selected because of his scholarship and passion for law, government and politics. Austin has seen politics up close before. Over the summer, he attended the Republican National Convention.

“It was eye-opening to say the least. I saw people and I heard things like I’ve never heard here in Fort Worth, more people with a voice and like really passionate about what they believed,” the high school senior said.

While attending the convention, Austin told stories as a student reporter.

“Yeah, it was pretty cool,” he said. “I got to interview protesters, delegates, all sorts of different people. And sometimes, I get it flipped around on me and get interviewed by people over there.”

“We had to follow him when he went to the convention. We went along with him,” said Austin’s mom, Cassie.

“That was a great experience,” said Chris, Austin’s dad. “Everything he said we agree with. Very eye-opening.”

The Arlington Heights High School baseball player said he’s looking forward to Trump’s inauguration and to being a part of the leadership summit with other students.

“We're going to organize ideas, thoughts, write a plan, kind of, and then write a letter and send it to congress and President-elect Trump,” Austin said.

Government teacher Orion Smith expects Austin will have great healthcare ideas

“He's going to be giving more informed opinions to people,” the teacher said. “And that makes my heart happy too as a government teacher.”

It won’t be all work and history-making moments for the students. They will also have their own inaugural ball.