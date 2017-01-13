Mom rescues children in Fort Worth house fire

- Neighbors say a Fort Worth mother helped to rescue several children after their home caught fire Friday morning.

The fire started around 11 a.m. on Stoney Bridge Road near White Settlement Road and Chapel Creek Boulevard.

Neighbors said they heard a series of explosions and saw a woman running into the house several times to rescue children. They said she suffered some pretty serious burns.

Firefighters confirmed three people were trapped in the home. There’s no official word on their ages or conditions.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

