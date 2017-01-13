Pilot killed in small plane crash in Cooke County

- The National Transportation Safety Board will try to figure out what caused a deadly plane crash in Cooke County.

The single-engine experimental plane took off from a grass airstrip north of Denton around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Family members reported it missing when the pilot didn’t return home after what was supposed to be a one-hour flight.

The wreckage of the plane was found around 10:30 p.m. in a field near the town of Era.

The Department of Public Safety said the pilot, 28-year-old Tyler Foster of Era, was killed in the crash. He was the only person on board.