New gym opening soon at Cowboys training facility News New gym opening soon at Cowboys training facility A new gym at The Star in Frisco promises to help fans work out like a Dallas Cowboy.

- A new gym at The Star in Frisco promises to help fans work out like a Dallas Cowboy.

Cowboys Fit will open at the end of February at the Cowboys practice facility. Frisco Mayor Maher Maso has already gotten a head start.

Mayor Maso will be training five days a week, sometimes with former NFL player Terrence Wheatley, doing a football workout. The Cowboys Fit team will also provide him with a nutrition guide.

He said as mayor of one of the fastest growing cities in the country, he wants to lead by example.

“To say we’re busy is an understatement. But that’s not an excuse. Really the focus is make time, focus on a healthy lifestyle and think about changing that lifestyle. There’s always time to make it happen. That’s what I’m going to be learning, how to fit that into what I do every day,” the mayor said.

Well-known Dallas trainer Leisa Hart is also on staff at Cowboys Fit. She and the mayor will be doing yoga together.

“He’s working out with Johnny, the CEO of Cowboys Fit. They play racquetball together. Another day he will be working out with me. I’ll take care of him on more of a mind body level,” Hart said.

Residents can track Maso’s progress on the Cowboys Fit Facebook page.