Jurors deliberating fate of former volleyball coach

- Jurors are deciding the fate of a former volleyball coach who is accused of sexually assaulting two teenage girls.

Prosecutors argued that Damian Merrick used alcohol and drugs to lure the teens during a team trip to Colorado.

A Grapevine police detective testified Merrick had a sexual relationship with one of those girls for three months and raped a second girl in the bathroom at her friend’s house.

Merrick’s daughter tried to defend him. She spoke on his behalf and said he never gave her drugs or alcohol.

The state and the defense rested their case Thursday afternoon. Jurors heard closing arguments before deliberations began Friday morning.