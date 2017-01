Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo begins Friday News Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo begins Friday The 121st Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo kicks off on Friday.

Families can enjoy 23 days of Western culture including livestock shows, rodeos, entertainment and education for all ages at the Will Rogers Memorial Center.

The All-Western Parade trots through Downtown Fort Worth on Saturday at 11 a.m.

More than 1.2 million people attended the event last year. This year’s event runs through Feb. 4.