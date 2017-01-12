State rests case against volleyball coach accused of sex assualt

The defense started its case Thursday afternoon for a former Grapevine volleyball club owner accused of sexually assaulting two teenage girls.

Damien Merrick is charged with sexual assault of a child and providing drugs to the teenage girls during a team trip to Colorado. The state rested its case Thursday afternoon.

The former volleyball coach faced another round of testimony that two teenage girls and gave marijuana to them and other young players on his team.

A Grapevine police detective testified Merrick had a sexual relationship with one of those girls for three months and that he raped a second girl in the bathroom at her friend’s house.

A nurse at Cook Children’s Medical Center who did a sexual assault exam on the first victim said she asked the 16-year-old if Merrick had ever threatened her. She told the nurse what she told the jury earlier in the trial.

"And she said but he's tried to get me to kill ourselves he told me to lay down and he was going to run over me with my own car he told me he would punch me in the face first so I wouldn't feel it after he ran me over he was going to shoot himself,” nurse Stacey Henley said.

The detective testified that Merrick sexually assaulted the first victim twice -- once in the car in the parking lot of a shopping area and another time in a hotel.

Closing arguments in the trial are expected on Friday.