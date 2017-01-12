Fort Worth leaders host community meeting about viral video arrest

- The Fort Worth police chief is ready to defend his decision not to fire an officer after a controversial arrest caught on video.

On Thursday night Chief Joel Fitzgerald, Mayor Betsy Price and several city council members will take questions at a community meeting at Christ Church in south Fort Worth.

Supporters of Jacqueline Craig are expected to attend. Craig and her two daughters were arrested after she called police to report that a neighbor had assaulted her 7-year-old son.

Officer William Martin was suspended for 10 days without pay because of the way he handled the call. A Tarrant County grand jury will review the case to decide if he, or anyone else involved in the incident, will face charges.

Thursday’s meeting starts at 6 p.m.