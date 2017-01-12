Officer Matt Pearce undergoes plastic surgery

- The Fort Worth officer wounded in a shootout with fugitives last March will have surgery Thursday.

Officer Matt Pearce was shot seven times in far west Fort Worth as he chased a fugitive and his son. He suffered life-threatening injuries and underwent several surgeries. He spent nearly two months in the hospital.

Pearce is still recovering, but returned to light duty at the police department in October.

The plastic surgery on his face will help to repair some of the damage left behind by a bullet. Doctors wanted to wait for his face to heal before performing the reconstructive surgery.

The father involved in the gun battle, Ed Mciver Sr., was killed. His son faces charges of hindering apprehension and tampering with evidence.