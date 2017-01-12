Pleasant Grove driver dies in fiery crash News Pleasant Grove driver dies in fiery crash A driver died after an SUV crashed and caught fire in Pleasant Grove early Thursday morning.

Dallas police said officers spotted an SUV speeding on the Lake June Road service road around 2:30 a.m. But before the officer could take any action, the vehicle crashed through a barrier and into a concrete drainage ditch.

The SUV flipped and burst into flames. Firefighters were called to help, but the fire was too intense. The driver died in the SUV, police said.

At this point it’s still not clear if the driver was a man or a woman. Police and the medical examiner’s office are still working to identify the victim.