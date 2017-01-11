UPDATE - Carrollton PD find missing 8-year-old boy News Carrollton PD searching for missing 8-year-old boy UPDATE 11:00p.m.: Police say the boys has been found and is safe.

Carrollton police are looking for this missing 8-year-old boy who was last seen Wednesday afternoon.

Kaden McMaryion was last seen near his apartment off old Denton Road between Rosemeade and Frankford around 5:30 p.m. He was wearing a long sleeve black shirt and khaki shorts.

The boy’s mom said he went to take out the crash but never returned.

Police are going door to door looking for him. They also called in a DPS helicopter to help in the search.

