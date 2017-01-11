Man helped by FC Dallas player wants to thank injured athlete

- A Bedford man who lost control of his car during last week’s winter weather is hoping to meet the FC Dallas soccer player who was hit by a car when he pulled over to help him.

Midfielder Ryan Hollingshead is still recovering after getting hit on the Bush Turnpike while stopping to help a stranger.

36-year-old Abi Shuaib lost control of his Toyota Camry while driving in the snow last Friday on the Bush Tollway in Irving.

“I actually saw the ice. It was on the highway,” he said.

Shuaib hit the guardrail, disabling his car in the left lane. But minutes later, a Good Samaritan, later identified as Ryan Hollingshead, pulled over to see if he was okay.

Tashria Moore was on the phone with Shuaib immediately after he crashed on the Bush Tollway last Friday. He called his wife to tell her he was okay.

But as they were talking, Shuaib suddenly dropped the phone. Moore heard yelling and sirens and had no idea there had been another crash involving a soccer player who had stopped to help him.

“To imagine that I could've lost him… but she could've lost her husband as well,” Moor said. “It was just so real that night.”

Shuaib watched as Hollingshead was hit by another car and thrown 30 feet in the air.

“I tried to grab him, but it was too late before the car hit my car in the back,” Shuaib said.

Friends told FOX 4 Hollingshead and his wife and infant son were actually on their way to help a buddy who was also stranded on the slick roads when they came upon Shuaib and stopped to help.

Moore saw the story on FOX 4 News and was heartbroken by what she heard.

“They have a fresh new baby. She could've been widowed with a child to raise,” she said. “But God spared him, and I just pray that his soccer career… I guess I'm going be a soccer fan.”

Moore and Shuaib had just gotten married four days before the accident. The newlyweds said they want to be there when Hollingshead returns to the soccer field. Until then, Moore had this to say to the man who put his life at risk for a stranger.

“Mr. Ryan, I would just like to say that I pray you have a speedy recovery and thank you for stepping in and being a Good Samaritan,” she said. “I just pray that God heals you and that you and Baby and Wife stay strong. And I'll be praying for your family.”

A spokesperson for FC Dallas says Hollingshead is absolutely open to meeting the couple as soon as he's healthy enough to do so. They hope to make that happen sometime next week.