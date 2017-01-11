Carlo's Bakery opening second North Texas location in February

The first location of Carlo’s Bakery in North Texas was such a hit a second site is set to open next month.

The bakery will open a location in Frisco’s Stonebriar Center mall on Feb. 4, The Dallas Morning News reports.

The original New Jersey bakery is featured in the TLC show Cake Boss and its 2016 opening of a Dallas shop was a record-setter. A crowd of more than 5,000 people were there last March when the doors opened at the Preston Center location.

Carlo’s Bakery was originally opened in 1910, but became famous thanks to the TLC show.

The Frisco location will be the 14th Carlo’s Bakery in the nation and the second in Texas.