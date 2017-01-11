Balch Springs murder suspect arrested after chase News Balch Springs murder suspect arrested after chase A man wanted for murder in Balch Springs was arrested after an overnight chase.

The chase started around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday in Irving. Police there were assisting the Balch Springs Police Department with surveillance and saw the man get into an SUV with a 14-year-old boy.

The chase ended on Clifford Drive, which is a dead end street in northwest Dallas. The SUV went down an embankment and the two people inside jumped out and ran. Both were quickly taken into custody.

Police said the man in the SUV is a suspect in a recent Balch Springs murder. FOX 4 is still working to confirm the details of that murder.