Superfan has the most insane Cowboys-themed home you've ever seen News Superfan has the most insane Cowboys-themed home you’ve ever seen Over the years, there have been quite a few Dallas Cowboys ‘super fans' who go all out to collect the team's memorabilia. But it's possible we may have found the ultimate Cowboys Fan.

Stoney Kersh is no ordinary Cowboys Fan. He's been on board long before this year's winning season and true to the star for decades.

"Cheerleader calendars — got to have the cheerleaders,” he said. “And Sports Illustrated — every Sports Illustrated they've ever been on the cover of."

Every aspect of Game Day is in his home, even in the kitchen. He has every player and every era covered.

“Every room in the house is Cowboys, floor to ceiling,” he said.

Kersh tackles lots of questions but the biggest one is — why?

“Why not? Because the Dallas Cowboys are America's team, that's why,” he said.

Kersh says he’ll keep collecting Cowboys memorabilia as long as he's breathing.

“That's what makes this all worth it is just seeing people smile, having a good time with it,” he said.

Kersh says anyone is welcome to visit his ‘museum.’ He says there is not charge, but donations are accepted.

The Cowboys will take on the Green Bay Packers at 3 p.m. on Sunday on FOX 4.