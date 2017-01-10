Strangers help lost 5-year-old wandering streets barefoot

- A little boy is back home safe after wandering through the streets of Northeast Dallas in the middle of the night, barefoot and alone. Part of his adventure was put live on Facebook.

The 5-year-old was spotted by drivers just before midnight near Forest Lane. A Good Samaritan posted it to Facebook Live as it unfolded.

According to a witness, a driver nearly hit the child as he ran across the street towards a CVS store. Since the kid was alone, the witness felt something was off. He pulled into the parking lot and notified staff, who

called police. Several people waited with the child until help arrived, and hundreds of people watched it play out on social media.

Ervin Jones took to Facebook Live after he pulled up to the CVS Pharmacy at the corner of Abrams Road and Forest Lane just before midnight and noticed a barefoot little boy at the entrance surrounded by strangers.

“Now look at this young kid, you all. He out here by himself. No parent out here,” Jones said during his Facebook Live. “You can see how late it is. We already called the police.”

The store was about to close, but an employee and the night shift supervisor stayed on site until police arrived. Jones can be heard giving people the play by play.

“Yeah, he almost got hit by a car, brother,” he explained. “He almost get hit by a car running over here.”

The CVS supervisor was on the phone with his wife when the Good Samaritan came in to ask for help. The wife asked that her or her husband’s name not be used.

“We were actually on the phone,” she explained. And a guy came into the store and said that he had been chasing this little kid around the parking lot, who was barefoot. And it was cold, too.”

An employee identified by customers as Linda can be seen in the video trying to entertain the boy. She bought him a pair of socks to help keep his feet warm.

“Look at him look at him, you all. This is a handsome little dude helping out. Not a worry in the world, you all,” Jones said. “Waiting for police. Ain't got a worry in the world.”

Throughout the 46-minute video, see several people show up, including a man who tries to speak to the boy but no luck.

Soon after two Dallas police officers arrive and with help from a security guard from an apartment complex across the street, they were able to reunite the boy with his parents.

The boy speaks Farsi, which is why no one there could communicate with him. A police spokeswoman says the boy had manipulated the lock and was able to leave the apartment without his parents noticing. The parents will not be charged.