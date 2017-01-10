Man's arrest connected to Fort Worth church vandalism

- Police have arrested a man they believe is connected to the vandalism and arson at a historic Fort Worth church over the weekend.

Jonathan Jimenez, 21, is being held for outstanding warrants. Police have not yet released details about why he is suspected.

St. Stephen Presbyterian Church, which is near the TCU campus, was forced to cancel Sunday morning services because of the fire.

Surveillance video shows several people breaking into the building. Windows were smashed, furniture and electronics were thrown around and a fire left a significant amount of damage.

The congregation came together later that afternoon for another service.

“I’m also extremely hopeful because of the community support we’ve had… really the wonderful response from so many people, just the strength of this congregation,” said Rev. Fritz Rich, the church’s pastor.

St. Stephen has served the city and its homeless for more than 100 years.