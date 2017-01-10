Fort Worth dad arrested for murder returned to North Texas

- The man accused of killing his wife and infant son in their Fort Worth home is now back in North Texas.

Police in Colorado took Craig Vandewege into custody after the funerals for his wife, Shanna, and their 3-month-old son, Diederick.

An arrest warrant affidavit says Vandewege staged the crime scene to make it look like someone broke into the family’s Fort Worth home, including damaging the back door. Detectives believe the damage was done while the door was open.

Detectives who interviewed Vandewege’s co-workers learned that he often complained about his wife. While she was pregnant he said “he wished he could push her down the stairs and kill her that way.” He also said he had been taking prescription medication that “makes him hear voices that tell him to kill people,” the affidavit says.

While in Colorado, Vandewege allegedly told a stranger at a gas station that “the government was trying to conspire against him by saying that he killed his family” and “he was headed to Las Vegas to see Donald Trump to work it out with him.”

He is currently being held in the Tarrant County jail. His bond was set at $1 million.