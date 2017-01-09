Irving PD: Man beat's girlfriend's 1-year-old daughter to death News Irving PD: Man beat's girlfriend’s 1-year-old daughter to death A 19-year-old man was arrested after Irving police say he beat his girlfriend's 1-year-old girl to death and also abused her 6-month-old brother.

Investigators were called to an Irving home on Jan. 4 and found 1-year-old Olivia Cangemi unresponsive and a 6-month-old boy injured.

The kids were left in the care of their mother's boyfriend, 19-year-old Allante Edwards. Police say he abused the baby girl so savagely and caused a fatal brain injury and other internal injuries.

Olivia was taken by ambulance to Children's Medical Center in Dallas with severe head trauma and internal injuries. She died on Sunday afternoon following a length of time on life-support. Doctors also noted she had injuries in various stages, such as healing rib fractures.

The family donated Olivia's organs including her heart kidneys and liver.

Police records indicate Edwards told them he had been the children's only caregiver since January 2.

Olivia's mother, Jennifer Cangemi, says she was traveling with her job and Edwards, her live-in boyfriend, was caring for the children.

“She was the most sweetest, smart, beautiful little girl I have ever seen in my life,” Jennifer said.

“As a family, we want justice for Olivia,” said Karen Cangemi, Olivia’s grandmother. “My daughter has two other children, a 3-month-old and a 6-month-old child, who are now without their sister.”

Edwards is also charged with causing an injury to his biological 6-month-old child who was also in the home. The baby boy had a bite mark on his left cheek. A three-year-old girl was unharmed. The two surviving children are in CPS custody.

Edwards is charged with serious bodily injury for cases involving both children. The charge involving Olivia is likely to upgrade to homicide. Edward's bond is set at a total of $125,000