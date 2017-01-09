Fort Worth police officer gets 10-day suspension for viral video arrest

- The Fort Worth police officer involved in a controversial arrest recorded on Facebook Live will be suspended for 10 days without pay.

Chief Joel Fitzgerald gave an update on the investigation during a press conference Monday afternoon. He said the officer let him down.

Viral video showed Officer Martin arguing with Jacqueline Craig after she called 911 to report that her neighbor had assaulted her 7-year-old son. The officer ends up arresting her and her two teenage daughters and never takes a report on the initial call.

Chief Fitzgerald had a preliminary disciplinary meeting with Officer Martin Friday morning. He was issued a 10-day suspension without pay for violations including neglect of duty, discourtesy and inappropriate contact with two females.

The officer told the chief he is very sorry for what transpired and thinks the discipline is fair. The chief challenged him to get back into the neighborhood where it happened and re-establish the relationships damaged by the video.

Craig and some community leaders want Officer Martin fired and charged. The department said it will forward all evidence in the case to a grand jury to see if charges should be brought against anyone involved.

Despite attorney requests, the charges against Craig and her daughters have not been dropped.

