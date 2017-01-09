Fort Worth PD promises update on controversial arrest

- Fort Worth police are promising to explain what – if anything – will happen to the officer involved in a controversial arrest.

Chief Joel Fitzgerald met with the officer as the department wrapped up its investigation into the arrests of Jacqueline Craig and her two teenage daughters.

Viral video shows Craig arguing with the officer after she called 911 to report that her neighbor had assaulted her 7-year-old son. The officer ends up arresting her and her daughters and never takes a report on the initial call.

The chief said early on that he was disappointed by what he saw. He had a preliminary disciplinary meeting with the officer Friday morning and will address the media Monday at 1 p.m.

Craig and some community leaders want the officer fired. The department said Friday afternoon it will forward all evidence in the case to a grand jury to see if charges should be brought against anyone involved.

Chief Fitzgerald is not obligated to meet with Craig and her family, but could decide to do so. Despite attorney requests, the charges against them have not been dropped.