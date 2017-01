- Arlington police are looking for the person responsible for an overnight deadly shooting.

The victims, a man and a woman, were found inside a vehicle on Mayflower Court, which is just south of Mayfield Road.

Both victims were taken to the hospital. The woman, 30-year-old Cam-Tu Tran, died from her injuries. There’s no word on the man’s condition.

Police said they have found a witness and surveillance video, but they have not yet released any information about the suspect.