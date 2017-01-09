Cowboys now offering training facility tours News Cowboys now offering training facility tours Cowboy's fans can now tour the new Star facility in Frisco.

The team moved its corporate headquarters to Frisco last year after being in Valley Ranch for years. The development includes a state-of-the-art, 510,000-square-foot indoor athletic facility.

Fans can see the indoor practice field which the team shares with the Frisco Independent School District. A VIP guided tour also includes a visit to the War Room, where the team will conduct the NFL draft.

To learn more, email TheStarTours@dallascowboys.net or call (972) 497-4720.