Intense fire destroys Dallas home News Intense fire destroys Dallas home Two men lost their home in an early morning house in Dallas.

The intense fire started at the home in the 5400 block of Richmond Avenue, near Greenville and Henderson avenues, just before 1 a.m. Monday.

Firefighters were able to stop the flames from spreading to a neighboring home, but the first home was gutted.

The father and son who lived there said they had been remodeling the home. They escaped unharmed with their golden retriever.

One firefighter suffered a minor burn and was taken to Parkland Hospital. He is expected to recover.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.