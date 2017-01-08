Mother to 5, grandmother to 16 killed in Fort Worth hit-&-run News Mother to 5, grandmother to 16 killed in Fort Worth hit-&-run A Fort Worth family is mourning the loss of a mother and grandmother, killed in a hit and run crash, early Sunday morning. Police say the suspects ran off after causing the crash, leaving their vehicle behind.

Cecilia Rodriguez's family gets together at her house for breakfast every weekend, but Sunday, Januaray 8th was different. They gathered without her; grieving her unexpected death and angry at how it happened.

Rodriguez was a mother of 5 and a grandmother to 16. She was heading home from a family quincinera, Saturday night, when Fort Worth Police say the driver of a red truck either ran a stop sign, or just didn't see the silver Honda she and her husband, Juan, were in. The truck slammed into their car minutes after midnight Sunday, at Azle and Menefee Avenues.

Christopher Rodriguez recounted his morning to Fox 4, "My dad called me very scared saying that they got into a really bad car accident."

Christopher rushed to the scene where he saw first responders working on his mother before she was taken to the hospital, where she died an hour later. Christopher learned a witness to the crash was the first to give her CPR.

"I really do appreciate that. That shows a lot. There are still kind people that are around here." said Christopher.

Christopher and his brother, Eddie, say they are more concerned about the two suspects.

"She was just a loving person. Always helping other people. Giving what she could.” said Christopher.

Christopher and his family wants police to find those two people in the red truck. Hours after losing their mom, these sons already know they'll need that to get closure, “Just so we can know that they can never hurt someone else's family like they've hurt ours."

Fort Worth Police have not yet released descriptions, like the make of the truck or a description of the two suspects who fled.