Lone Star Adventure: The Anger Room

Richard Ray vents some frustration
By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Jan 08 2017 08:41PM CST

Updated:Jan 08 2017 09:59PM CST

This week's Lone Star Adventure is a smashing way to blow off steam. By busting up everything in sight. You have to see this place to believe it.  We're headed to the Deep Ellum district of Dallas and The Anger Room. www.angerroom.com


