Aviation consultant discusses deadly airport shooting News Aviation consultant discusses deadly airport shooting As the families of five people grieve their losses following Friday's deadly shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, new questions are being raised about rules regarding weapons and air travel.

As the families of five people grieve their losses following Friday’s deadly shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, new questions are being raised about rules regarding weapons and air travel.

Investigators say the shooting suspect checked a gun in his luggage, then loaded it in the bathroom after his plane landed. Surveillance video, released Sunday, shows the suspect walk through the airport baggage claim, draw the weapon and start firing at passengers.

Former airline pilot and long-time aviation consultant, Denny Kelly joined Fox 4’s Richard Ray in the studio, Sunday night, to discuss where things may go from here.