A woman was killed in a crash in northwest Fort Worth early Sunday morning.

56-year-old Cecilia Palos De Valdez died at the hospital after her vehicle was involved in a crash with a truck, Fort Worth police said.

It happened just after 12:00 a.m. Sunday along Azle Avenue, just north of Highway 199, also known as Jacksboro Highway.

Two people in the other vehicle fled the scene, Fort Worth police said.