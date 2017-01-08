Standoff in Flower Mound ends peacefully after four hours

A standoff in Flower Mound ended peacefully after about four hours Sunday morning, according to Flower Mound police.

SWAT surrounded a building at the Nexus Lakeside Apartments, trying to get a man to come out.

It appears the man was caught in the act of burglary and barricaded himself inside the apartment, police said.

The man broke into a unit at the apartments around 4:00 a.m., according to Flower Mound police.

He was in police custody by around 8:00 a.m. Sunday, police said.

The apartments are near the Flower Mound and Grapevine city line, just north of Highway 121.

The suspect was the only person inside the apartment and no one was hurt, police said.