Winter weather troubles not over for North Texans News Winter weather troubles not over for North Texans A water main break at N. Field St. & Olive St. in Downtown Dallas could be a problem for drivers, Sunday morning. Road conditions improved, Saturday, as the sun came out, but patches of ice on the roads were expected to refreeze.

Ice on the freeways forced police to close traffic lanes in Dallas, Friday. There were fender benders and flipped vehicles. The High Five was the biggest problem for drivers. TXDOT warned drivers that ice remains on the High Five interchange and other places.





Saturday, volunteers with the SoupMobile in Deep Ellum delivered more than 600 coats, blankets, sleeping bags and other gear to people living under bridges in Dallas.

Executive Director David Timothy says most of the donations came in within the past 24 hours. "This warm weather gear is literally a Godsend. It's more than just a comfort item, it's a lifesaving item.” Said Timothy.

Fox 4 also checked in with the Salvation Army. A spokesperson says shelters in our area received more people, Saturday night, seeking warmth.