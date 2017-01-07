Grand Prairie Police Dept. sees large spike in applicants

Grand Prairie Police have been pleasantly surprised by a sudden surge in job applicants.

Officer Lyle Gensler says between August and December of 2016, there were 700 clicks on the department’s recruitment website, the highest number they’d ever seen.

“Well the first thing that really caught our attention is the activity that we had through social media.” said Officer Gensler.

Considering some of the law enforcement stories that have dominated the news in the last couple of years, Gensler says today's turnout is a vivid reminder that being a cop is still a sought after career.

Instead of being discouraged by the various law enforcement controversies, the recruits say upholding the image of police is their prime motivation. The idealism may strike some as "old-fashioned", but for those choosing one of the most challenging careers there is, the commitment to serve is very real.