Tailgators brave cold temps for NCAA championship in Frisco

Fans battled the cold outside Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Saturday, to watch the James Madison Dukes win their second ever football championship subdivision title. The university beat Youngstown State 28-14.

Temperatures dipped into the single digits with the wind chill. That didn’t stop tailgaters from both sides from dressing in purple and red, as early as 7 a.m. to cheer on their teams.

“It's pretty cold. I went to school in Youngstown so I was used to it but this is pretty dang cold.” said Katie Brown.

The sun eventually helped warm things up throughout the day.

It's been pretty cold, our toes were frozen this morning, we're doing ok now. The sun's out. It's nice now.” said Trisha Mercado.