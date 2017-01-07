Shooting on LBJ Freeway sends man to the hospital

A man is in serious condition after being shot early Saturday morning.

Dallas police were called to the District at Greenville apartment complex in Lake Highlands around 12:30 a.m.

They found a victim who had been shot in the arm while inside a vehicle somewhere on LBJ Freeway, police said.

It is not known exactly where he was when he was shot, police said.

He was taken to Presbyterian Hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

The suspect was inside a different vehicle when the shooting happened and left the location, police said.