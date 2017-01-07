Runners brave the cold for the Jiggle Butt Run News Runners brave the cold for the Jiggle Butt Run Despite temperatures in the teens, people still got up early on Saturday morning for a fun run benefitting Safe Haven Tarrant County.

Despite temperatures in the teens, people still got up early on Saturday morning for a fun run benefiting Safe Haven Tarrant County.

The event is called the Jiggle Butt Run and organizers tout it as time to celebrate a healthy lifestyle and everyone’s unique jiggles. It has been held each year since 2005.

The run attracted hundreds of participants who were bundled up for the 5k run/walk. Some even showed up in costume.

The event was held at the E.H Hereford University Center at UTA in Arlington.

Safe Haven Tarrant County is a domestic violence shelter that provides 24-hour care at two emergency shelters in Arlington and Fort Worth to families fleeing violent situations.

For more information on the run and Save Haven, visit http://www.jigglebuttrun.com/ and http://www.safehaventc.org/about-us/