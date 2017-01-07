Runners brave the cold for the Jiggle Butt Run

Despite temperatures in the teens, people still got up early on Saturday morning for a fun run benefiting Safe Haven Tarrant County.
The event is called the Jiggle Butt Run and organizers tout it as time to celebrate a healthy lifestyle and everyone’s unique jiggles. It has been held each year since 2005.
The run attracted hundreds of participants who were bundled up for the 5k run/walk. Some even showed up in costume.
The event was held at the E.H Hereford University Center at UTA in Arlington.
Safe Haven Tarrant County is a domestic violence shelter that provides 24-hour care at two emergency shelters in Arlington and Fort Worth to families fleeing violent situations.
For more information on the run and Save Haven, visit http://www.jigglebuttrun.com/ and http://www.safehaventc.org/about-us/