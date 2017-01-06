Garland PD: Restaurant murder was drug deal gone bad

- Counselors were at Rowlett High School to help students grieving a senior classmate who was murdered in a restaurant parking lot.

17- year-old Ruben Trinidad was murdered outside a Chili's restaurant in Garland Thursday afternoon. The alleged shooter, a 15-year-old juvenile, was later arrested.

MORE: Garland Chili's customer murdered in parking lot

The murder suspect, who is not being named since he’s a juvenile, was transferred to the Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Center in Dallas Friday afternoon.

Ruben’s classmates are still trying to make sense of his death. The school held a moment of silence in the morning, and students wore red, Ruben’s favorite color, in honor of him.

"I had him in some classes. He was a very nice guy,” said high school senior Juan Gonzalez. “He didn't deserve to die. Nobody does.”

Garland police say Ruben was at the Chili's restaurant near Firewheel around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday when he walked outside alone and got into a vehicle with a 15-year-old in the parking lot.

"There was a transaction, and our investigation leads us to believe it was narcotics involved,” explained Garland Police Lieutenant Pedro Barineau.

Investigators say the 15-year-old shot Ruben once in the upper body. His family members turned him into police late Thursday along with what detectives believe to be the murder weapon.

"The person who killed this 17-year-old is 15 years old,” Barineau said. “And that too is a tragedy — the fact that we have a juvenile that had a gun and killed somebody."

It’s unclear if prosecutors will seek to try the teenage murder suspect as an adult.