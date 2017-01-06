Dallas Love Field heightens security after Ft. Lauderdale shooting

Dallas Love Field Airport has increased security in response to the deadly mass shooting at the Fort Lauderdale Airport.

The Dallas Police Department lieutenant who overseas security at Love Field says the heightened security is being done simply as a precaution and added that there has not been any threat made against the airport.

Travelers saw the increased police presence throughout the airport Friday afternoon. Uniformed officers were walking through the terminals and patrolling the baggage area.

Meanwhile, dozens of Southwest Airlines passengers who were scheduled to fly to Fort Lauderdale on Friday were forced to make alternate plans. Many people were already onboard a flight that was set to depart at 1:20p.m. They sat at the gate for two hours before it was canceled.

“Everybody is looking at their phone going, ‘Oh my goodness! Oh my gosh,’” said Jackie Castle.

“We're just happy things are working out for us but feel bad for the people who lost their lives,” said Guy Allbright.

Castle and Allbright were trying to catch a cruise. They plan to fly to Tampa and then rent a car to drive to Fort Lauderdale. Other travelers were also forced to plan accordingly.

Several flights out of DFW Airport to Fort Lauderdale were also canceled. When asked if there was also increased security at that airport, a spokesperson said they do not share that kind of information.