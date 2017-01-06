Fort Worth PD to comment controversial video

- The Fort Worth Police Department is expected to release a statement Friday afternoon on their investigation into the controversial arrest of a woman and her two daughters.

The viral video shows Jacqueline Craig arguing with an officer after she called 911 to report that her neighbor had assaulted her 7-year-old son. The officer ends up arresting her and her teenage daughters and never takes a report on the initial call.

Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald is meeting with the officer Friday morning. According to the department, if he is disciplined and suspended for more than one day that information will be public. Otherwise that information will be sealed.

Chief Fitzgerald is not obligated to meet with the family, but could decide to do so. The charges against them have not been dropped, despite the family’s requests to do so.