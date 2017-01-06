Fire rips through Garland apartment complex

- Everyone made it out safely after a fire damaged apartments in Garland Friday morning.

The fire broke out at the Bay Island Apartments on Bay Island Drive near Lake Ray Hubbard just before 7 p.m. About four units were heavily damaged in the two-alarm fire.

One resident said she was thankful she heard someone banging on her door.

“They came banging on our door saying that the neighbor’s apartment was on fire and that everybody need to evacuate,” Linda Maldonado said. “It was scary. It was scary and when he said there was a fire… he was banging on everybody’s door and I’m glad he did that.”

Maldonado’s apartment did not suffer any major damage, but she and her family had to evacuate and keep warm in their cars until firefighters determined it was safe for them to go back inside.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.