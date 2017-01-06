Fort Worth PD says officer was refused service at Wendy's

- The Fort Worth Police Department wants to know “what’s the beef” after a local Wendy’s restaurant allegedly refused to serve an officer.

@Wendys at Trail Lake and I20 would not serve one of our uniformed officers tonight? #whatsthebeef — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) January 6, 2017

FWPD spokesman Sgt. Mark Povero told the Fort Worth Star Telegran a patrol supervisor tried to get food at the restaurant on Trail Lake Drive and Interstate 20 early Friday morning.

He said the employees turned their backs on him as he walked up to the counter. Then they walked to the back of the kitchen and refused to take his order.

A drive-through employee made eye contact with the officer, but didn’t help him. He ended up leaving and believes they refused to serve him because of his uniform, Sgt. Povero said.

There were no other customers in the restaurant at the time.

In a statement, Wendy’s said the incident appears to be an “unfortunate misunderstanding.”

“In fact, this restaurant welcomes and offers free meals and discounts to all members of law enforcement in uniform in recognition of their service. We value and respect our local police officers and what they do to protect our community. We have been in touch with the police department and we hope to resolve this matter quickly,” Wendy’s said.