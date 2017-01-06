Woman shot in the face outside Dallas apartment

- A woman is in serious condition after she was shot in the face during a robbery attempt.

Police found her and others a mile away from the apartment complex where the shooting happened in southeast Dallas.

They said someone approached them around 12:30 a.m. at the Woodland City Apartments on Jim Miller Road and tried to rob them. The woman’s friends drove her to the nearby gas station to call for help.

Police said it’s not yet clear why the group was at the apartment complex. They did not release any information about the suspect.

No one else was hurt.