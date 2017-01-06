TxDOT, schools prepared for bitter cold News TxDOT, schools prepared for bitter cold There's snow out there, but it's not causing any problems in North Texas yet.

FOX 4’s Saul Garza had to Gainesville, 70 miles north of Dallas and Fort Worth, to find a few flakes early Friday morning. Photographer Bob Hawman had to go all the way to Oklahoma to find anything accumulating on the ground.

FOX 4’s Evan Andrews said it’s all about the cold for now. The temperatures will stay in the 20s all day with the wind chills in the teens.

As for the snow chances, the first band stayed up in Oklahoma. The next chance arrives midday-afternoon with some light snow and heavier batches of flurries north and northwest of DFW, with wind-blown flurries possible in the Metroplex.

There were no closings and only one school delay as of 5 a.m. Friday. Check up to date closing/delay information here. Dallas, Fort Worth and Garland ISD’s have canceled some soccer games and outdoor practices scheduled for Friday, though.

TxDOT spent most of the week pre-treating major roads, highways, bridges and overpasses with a brine solution that prevents ice from sticking to the road. Crews are also on standby with salt, de-icer and trucks if there are any problems.

Drivers are encouraged to check their tire pressure, car batteries and other things to make sure they’re ready for the cold.

Airlines have also issued travel advisories for Love Field and DFW Airport. Travelers are encouraged to check their flight status in advance. They can also change flights in or out of North Texas without penalty.