Hundreds mourn loss of father & son at candlelight vigil

- Nearly 300 people gathered Thursday night to mourn the loss of a father and son killed while duck hunting earlier this week.

Corey and 5-year-old Nathan Saunders headed out to Lake Tawakoni Monday morning. Their bodies were later found near their overturned boat.

Despite the freezing temperatures, hundreds of friends and family members gathered for the candlelight vigil at Ford High School in Quinlan to honor the duo.

A self-described country boy, Corey’s widow, Megan, played some of Corey's favorite country music over the loud speaker. In honor of her husband and son who loved to go hunting, the crowd wore camouflage clothing to the vigil.

The deadly hunting trip was the first time Corey had used the 10-foot, motorized, flat-bottom boat he borrowed from a friend. They also took their chocolate lab, Hunt, with them along for the adventure. But sadly, Hunt was only one to return home.

Game wardens say a bad storm that rolled in Monday morning most likely played a role in their deaths. Investigators also found a lot of hunting gear near the capsized boat and found neither were wearing a

Despite the sudden tragedy, Thursday night was about remembering the joy Corey and Nathan brought to so many people in Quinlan.

“I was so proud of how he took care of Meagan and his family. And I knew Meagan had the best person to look out for her. And as a brother, I can't explain how grateful I am for him,” said Billy Clark. “And over the past five years, I was blessed with a beautiful little nephew. He was a wonderful kid full of love and hugs. They were both country boys at heart. We will love and miss them and will see you all again in the eternal blind.”

Megan was too emotional to speak to the crowd but watched on as well-wishers posted pictures of father and son on a memory board. People also wrote their names down in a condolence book. A family friend says both will be given to Megan to read once she's buried her husband and son.