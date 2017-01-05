Chili's customer found murdered in parking lot

Police say a Chili’s customer was found murdered in the restaurant’s parking lot in Garland.

Friends of the victim told police he was eating inside the restaurant Thursday afternoon when he went outside to talk to somebody. After he didn't return, they went out to check on him and found him in the parking lot unconscious and bleeding.

The victim was rushed to a hospital where he later died.

Witnesses reported the man was stabbed to death, but police have yet to confirm how he was killed.

The restaurant closed down for the rest of the day.

Police have not released a possible motive.