Fort Worth police finish internal investigation of viral video arrest

The Fort Worth Police Department announced its internal investigation has been completed into the arrests of a woman and her daughters that went viral.

Two weeks ago, Jacqueline Craig called 911 after she says a neighbor attacked her 7-year-old son. When the officer arrived, he later arrested Craig and her two daughters.

A spokesman for the department said the investigation’s findings will be presented to Chief Joe Fitzgerald in the coming days and will meet with the officer involved in the incident.

The spokesman says the chief is not obligated to meet with family members but could decide to do so.

The department says if the officer is disciplined for more than one day, it will be public record. Otherwise, that information will be sealed.

Charges against Craig and her daughters have not been dropped, despite the family’s request to do so.

The department will decide on Friday if they will speak publicly about the case.

No charges have been filed in the initial report on the alleged assault of the child.