DPD: Driver shoots motorist who punched him on freeway

Dallas police say a road rage incident between two men on North Central Expressway lead to one of them being shot.

The incident happened around 12: 30 p.m. Thursday in the 10200 block of the freeway near Walnut Hill Lane.

According to police, a driver exited his vehicle, confronted another motorist and punched him. In return, police say the motorist pulled out a gun and shot the man that confronted him.

The man who was shot was rushed to a hospital in an unknown condition.

Police say the shooter was taken to headquarters for questioning. No names have been released.