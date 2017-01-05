TXDOT prepares for North Texas winter weather News TXDOT prepares for winter weather The chance of snow flurries in North Texas has TXDOT crews treating bridges and overpasses with a brine solution.

The solution prevents ice from sticking to the road. TXDOT is prepared with nearly 150 vehicles and more than 200 people to respond to any problems on highways.

"If that ice gets on those bridge decks it's very difficult to remove and usually takes some sort of scraping to get that off so we take the pretreatment very seriously. We've been doing it yesterday, today, and we'll also be doing it Thursday," said Val Lopez, TXDOT Fort Worth spokesman.

Along with the brine solution, TXDOT also has salt and de-icers it can use to treat problem areas.